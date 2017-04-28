USS Jackson Completes Missile Test

U.S. Navy littoral combat ship (LCS) USS Jackson fired a missile against a simulated anti-ship missile during tests off the Southern California coast, April 22.

The tests, part of a Combat System Ship Qualification Trials (CSSQT) event, saw USS Jackson (LCS 6) fire a SeaRAM missile on an aerial drone, destroying the target in a demonstration of the ship’s ability to track and disable high-speed maneuvering surface targets and defeat long range anti-shipping air threats.

Planned and coordinated by the LCS Shipbuilding Program Office, the CSSQT included firing exercises using the 57mm gun against a fast attack craft. Jackson's crew, along with personnel from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, completed each scenario successfully and exercised Jackson's combat systems suite.

"I couldn't be more proud of my crew and all the hard work we have put forth in preparing for and accomplishing the CSSQT events," said Cmdr. Patrick Keller, Jackson's commanding officer.

"It's been a long journey, with a lot of training, effort and dedication," Keller said. "These events further demonstrate that my team is ready to fight and defend Jackson, and that our ship is ready when called. I couldn't be happier with the results."

Constructed by Austal USA in Mobile, Ala., USS Jackson is an Independence variant LCS and the third vessel of the trimaran design. Jackson was christened March 22, 2014 and commissioned Dec. 5, 2015 in Gulfport, Miss.