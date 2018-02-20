Silver Ships Hires Lobree as Federal Contracts Manager

Silver Ships, Inc. announced the hiring of Shawn Lobree, a recently retired U.S. Navy captain, as Federal Contracts Manager. Lobree has more than 25 years of military experience in maritime operations, human resources, information technology, shipbuilding and repair. His skillset will help give Silver Ships military customers a seamless contract and build process experience.



In addition to his service in the Navy, Lobree’s career has included working as a maritime and defense consultant and assistant to a shipbuilding supervisor.



As Federal Contracts Manager, Lobree will construct, deliver and provide customer support for multi-vessel Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) military contracts. He will also be responsible for developing new proposals in support of U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Homeland Security projects, ensuring deliverables are submitted in accordance with contract requirements and coordinating with the engineering team to match specifications and proposals to vessel design.

Lobree's experience handling customer-facing activities, improving operations efficiency in the Navy and assisting maritime companies in managing capital allocation will help support continued growth at Silver Ships.

Captain Lobree grew up in Miami, Florida and attended Florida State University where he earned a degree in Economics. He has also earned an M.S. in Information Technology Management (Naval Postgraduate School, 1998) and an M.A. in National Security and Strategic Studies (Naval War College, 2004). During his naval career, Captain Lobree commanded an amphibious warship and squadron and served more than 3,000 days at sea. He was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal and the Legion of Merit in addition to other campaign and unit awards.