Damen Lays Keel for Swedish Navy Tugs

Damen Shipyards Group hosted a keel laying ceremony for a series of four customized Stan Tug 1706 ICE vessels under construction for the Swedish Navy at Albwardy Damen in the UAE to be delivered from 2023.

Swedish Defense materiel organization FMV Director Naval Division Patric Hjorth performed the keel laying ceremony, which started with three coins placed in a stainless steel plate: a Swedish Crown, a Dutch Rijksdaalder and an Emirates Dirham. The plate with the coins was then welded by General Hjorth to the hull construction.

The four tugs as ordered by FMV are based on the Damen Stan Tug 1606. The Defense organization ordered an extensive range of equipment to be installed on these vessels and had special requirements for operational capabilities. The design of the tugs was there for lengthened to 17 meter. The hull is capable of navigating through ice, as the vessels will also be active in northern harbors along the Swedish coast. They are capable of operating in temperatures as low as twenty degrees below zero Celsius. The wheelhouse is equipped with double glazing and high capacity heating is installed. Navigation lights will be heated to prevent ice and snow blocking the light. Winter days have daylight only for a few hours at northern latitudes. The hulls will be protected by an extra robust coating system to withstand the chafing of ice along the water line.

FMV ordered the four Stan Tug 1706 with an option for two extra.