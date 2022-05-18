e1 Marine Names David Lim VP of Application Engineering

e1 Marine said it has appointed David Lim to the newly created role of vice president of application engineering. Based in Asia, David will focus on engineering efforts for e1 Marine’s marine fuel cell generators and providing product support alongside the other partner companies.

Previously vice president of business development at partner company, Element 1, David Lim has an impressive background in the product and business development, and production of renewable energy products including fuel cell technology such as fuel reformers, and fuel cell system products. Within this role he also provided consultative technical advice to e1 Marine’s team prior to joining. Now, with e1 Marine, he will be applying his extensive experience across engineering and renewable energy to lead the technical endeavor including the development of analytical tools to support e1 Marine’s product development by working with partners across manufacturing and class society certification.

Robert Schluter, managing director of e1 Marine, said, “Welcoming David Lim to our team at e1 Marine is a great step forward for us. His extensive experience in renewable energy, specifically fuel cell technology and chemical engineering, will help e1 Marine demonstrate its value to the sector. In addition, David’s new role marks the start of our team based in Asia, developing important relationships within our network.”

David Lim said, “Joining the team at e1 Marine starts a new journey for building the company’s presence in Asia. I am working with the product development team to ensure we are optimizing the quality of the systems and amplifying its benefits to the maritime industry with its variety of commercial applications.

“There is a significant need for alternative fuels and clean shipping technologies to decarbonize the maritime industry and Asia is a key region which is already progressing its sustainability a renewable energy journey, particularly in Singapore, Japan and Korea. With IMO regulatory targets and impending EU carbon tax requirements, the maritime industry is at a tipping point in terms of progressing to carbon neutrality. It is a very exciting time for e1 Marine and it is a pleasure to be part of its quickly accelerating journey to success.”