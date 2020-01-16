Eastern Delivers Tug to E.N. Bisso

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. has delivered the first of two 80’ 5,100 HP Z-Drive tugs for Bisso Offshore, LLC, a division of E.N. Bisso & Son, Inc.

The M/V C.D. White, handed over on January 8, 2020, is a RAL RApport 2400 Z-drive ship-handling tug design provided by Robert Allan Ltd.

The vessel has completed its bollard pull testing witnessed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and received its USCG Subchapter M Certificate of Inspection (COI).

C.D. White and sister vessel M/V A. Thomas Higgins – currently under construction at Eastern’s Allanton Facility – have been customized by the designer, builder and owner to provide specific operational features including a high bollard pull forward and aft, enhanced maneuverability and escort performance, better fuel economy, crew comfort, safety under the new USCG Sub-M requirements and reduced emissions meeting the new EPA Tier 4 emissions regulations, Eastern said.

A longtime Eastern customer, E.N. Bisso has taken delivery of four previous modern Z-drive ship assist tugs from the builder starting in 2007 (M/Vs Josephine Anne, Beverly B, Elizabeth B and the Archie T. Higgins).

E.N. Bisso currently has a tug fleet of 18 vessels featuring a blend of eight modern tractor tugs along with conventional twin-screw tugs.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. has two new construction and repair facilities engaged in new construction and repair of all types of steel and aluminum working vessels. The group has delivered 12 vessels of various sizes and designs over the past 24 months.

RApport 2400 ship handling tugs

Dimensions (Molded): 80’-0 x 38’-0 x 13’-2”

ESG Designation: Hull 225

Fuel Oil: 28,000 USG

DEF/Urea: (2) x 850 USG

Potable Water: 8,750 USG

Total Horsepower: (2) x 2,549 HP @ 1,800 RPM

Bollard Pulls: Stern Pull: 67.6 Short Tons

Bow Pull: 65.2 Short Tons

Main Engines: (2) LA CAT, Caterpillar 3512E Tier 4 EPA/IMO III marine propulsion diesel engines

Main Propulsion: (2) Kongsberg/Rolls Royce US205 P20 Z-Drives

Main Generators: (2) Kennedy Engines Co. John Deere 4045AFM85 Tier 3 EPA certified Marine Auxiliary Diesel Generator Set, each rated at 99kW @ 1,800 RPM

Firefighting: (1) Counterfire ES-125-400, 1,500 gpm at 100 psi, diesel engine driven and 4” Stang remote controlled fire monitor

Forward Hawser Winch: (1) Markey Machinery, Inc. Model DEPCF-42 HS, Single Drum 40HP, Render/Recovery, Line Tension Display, Electric Escort Hawser Winch

Aft Capstan: (1) Markey Machinery, Inc. CEPB-40 5HP Tow Bitt Capstan

Tow Hook: (1) Washington Chain & Supply 90 Ton SWL tow hook, electric-air remote control, manual or remote release.

Regulatory: USCG Sub-M, Certificate of Inspection (COI) (Oceans), Designed and Built to ABS Class standards (but not classed under ABS rules)

Flag: U.S.