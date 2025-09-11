Ethanol as an Alternative to Methanol

Wendy Laursen has more than 20 years of experience as a journalist....

This week MarineLink reported that the Global Ethanol Association (GEA) has officially launched as an independent, non-profit international organization headquartered in Switzerland.

GEA’s first flagship program is the Marine Fuel Sector Initiative, an industry led effort to transform ethanol’s market potential into commercial reality and establish it as a cornerstone of the sustainable marine fuel mix.

Sylvain Zurcher, Co-Founder & President of the GEA, notes that the US is one of the world’s largest ethanol producers with strong infrastructure already in place. “This gives US shipowners a unique opportunity to access competitively priced, low-carbon fuel early and demonstrate leadership in sustainable shipping.”

So, what are the benefits of ethanol as a fuel for commercial shipping? Zurcher says:

Wide availability and competitive pricing: Ethanol is produced in large volumes globally, especially in the US, Brazil, and Europe, with supply sufficient to support near-term maritime demand. It also offers a lower price point and higher energy content compared to methanol.

Infrastructure and engine compatibility: Ethanol is compatible with existing methanol dual-fuel marine engines and can be implemented with only minor recalibrations, specifically ethanol optimized injection valves and software updates. It can also be bunkered and handled using existing terminals and safety protocols.

Low lifecycle emissions and clean combustion: Whether derived from crops, waste, or lignocellulosic biomass, ethanol offers very low lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions. It also delivers clean combustion, reducing pollutants like NOₓ, SOₓ and particulate matter.

Favorable safety profile: Compared with methanol, ethanol carries lower toxicity making it safer.

Morten Jacobsen, GEA Secretary General, says fuel-grade ethanol production is nearly 95 million tons per annum, enough to accommodate foreseeable maritime uptake. Additionally, bunkering ethanol can leverage existing fuel terminals and logistics systems, which helps reduce deployment costs and speed up adoption.

“Organizations like the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) and countries like Brazil are engaging with IMO and ISO to promote lifecycle assessments, develop marine fuel standards, and update relevant codes (e.g., IGF Code) to integrate ethanol-specific safety and operational considerations.”

Tankers, container feeder, passenger shipping, and offshore vessels (OSVs/PSVs) are likely to be early adopters. “These segments are prime candidates for early adoption of ethanol due to closer port intervals, strong sustainability mandates, and frequent port rotations, which make bunkering and trials more practical and impactful,” says Jacobsen.

The combination of FuelEU Maritime and the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) is acting as a strong catalyst for early ethanol uptake in Europe, he says. These regulations create clear financial and compliance incentives for shipowners to switch to low-carbon fuels, making Europe one of the leading regions for demonstrating ethanol’s potential.

“Because ethanol can be used in engines designed for methanol with only minor adjustments, several large shipowning companies are already conducting trials in collaboration with leading engine makers such as WinGD. This ensures that ethanol can leverage existing methanol dual-fuel platforms, accelerating deployment at scale.”

The Global Ethanol Association is currently in talks with ethanol producers in Brazil and other regions to establish light green corridors for ethanol bunkering. These corridors will serve as early deployment routes, connecting major production hubs with strategic trade lanes and showcasing ethanol’s scalability as a marine fuel.

The Association is welcoming new active members across the value chain: shipowners, ethanol producers, green financiers, classification societies, shipyards, marine fuel traders, and supply chain companies.




