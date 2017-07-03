MN100: July 3 is the Final Day to Apply
Today is the final day to apply for the MN100.
Is your firm a top workboat, brown water or inland enterprise? Each year the August 2017 edition of Marine News magazine, the leading voice in the North American workboat market, features 100 leaders and innovators, including workboat owners and operators, builders and repairers, and product and service providers.
Participation is free, but to be considered you must apply before July 3 at http://mn100.maritimemagazine.com/
Contact Joe Keefe with questions at: keefe@marinelink.com