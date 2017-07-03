MN100: July 3 is the Final Day to Apply

Related News

WorleyParsons Wins Contract from Saudi Aramco for Marjan Oilfield

Australia's WorleyParsons has won a contract from state oil firm Saudi Aramco to conduct engineering and design work for offshore facilities and pipelines for the…

GeoSea Bags Offshore Wind Installation Work from EnBW

DEME Group’s offshore marine engineering subsidiary GeoSea said that, following successful completion of the design, it also received the Notice to Proceed for fabrication…

DONG, CWind Extend Crew Transfer Vessel Contract

CWind, a provider of services to the offshore wind industry, informs that DONG Energy, one of the key energy groups in Northern Europe…

Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana Launched

The Virginia-class submarine Indiana (SSN 789) was launched into the James River at Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (HII)…

US Coast Guard Shipwreck Found – 100 Years Later

The shipwreck remains of a historic U.S. Coast Guard cutter have been discovered off of Southern California 100 years after…

High-speed Ferry Delivered in the Philippines

A second 30-meter high-speed passenger ferry for the 2Go Group, MV Saint Sariel, has been delivered in the Philippines, shipbuilder…

Maritime Broadband Radio: First Wireless Network at Sea

Norway has become the first nation to implement maritime broadband communication on ships and planes in public service, enabling…

Philippines Completes Scientific Survey in Disputed Sea

The Philippines has completed an 18-day scientific survey in the South China Sea to assess the condition of coral reefs and draw a nautical map of disputed area…