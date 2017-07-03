Marine Link
Monday, July 3, 2017

MN100: July 3 is the Final Day to Apply

July 3, 2017

© Joe Sohm / Adobe Stock

© Joe Sohm / Adobe Stock

Today is the final day to apply for the MN100.

Is your firm a top workboat, brown water or inland enterprise? Each year the August 2017 edition of Marine News magazine, the leading voice in the North American workboat market, features 100 leaders and innovators, including workboat owners and operators, builders and repairers, and product and service providers.

Participation is free, but to be considered you must apply before July 3 at http://mn100.maritimemagazine.com/

Contact Joe Keefe with questions at: keefe@marinelink.com

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News