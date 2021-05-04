Gibbs & Cox Wins $20 Million Contract from NSWC Philadelphia

U.S.-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm Gibbs & Cox, Inc. announced Tuesday that the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) awarded the company a $20 million prime contract.

The NSWCPD provides the Navy's primary technical expertise for naval machinery research and development and in-service engineering, as well as machinery cybersecurity and lifecycle engineering.

Gibbs & Cox said its contract will have a five-year operating period with a work scope including maintenance functions for the materials, structures, environmental and protection divisions. Work will be split between New York and Philadelphia with an anticipated completion date of April 2026.

"This builds on our long-standing relationship with NSWC Philadelphia and we are very proud to have been selected for this award," said Jonathan Applequist, Gibbs & Cox Vice President for Maritime Services Group.

Earlier this year, Gibbs & Cox was acquired by defense, engineering and IT conglomerate Leidos for $380 million in cash.