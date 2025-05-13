Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in April

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes totaled 3.7 million tons in April, a decrease of 18.7% compared to 2024.

Shipments were 19.1% below the month’s five-year average.

Year-to-date, the iron ore trade stands at 6.7 million tons, a decrease of 25.1% compared to a year ago. Through April, iron ore shipments are 17.4% below their five-year average for four months of the year.

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually including iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.

