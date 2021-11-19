Great Lakes Towing Expands Services to Sturgeon Bay

The Great Lakes Towing Company said it is expanding its harbor towing and ice breaking services to Sturgeon Bay, Wis.

The Towing Company has undertaken a fleet renewal program that began with the laying of 10 keels in August 2016. Since that time, the company has added five new Damen Stan 1907 ICE design tugs to its fleet, with the sixth new tug being delivered next month, and the seventh in Spring 2022.

There will now be two Towing Company tugs stationed in Sturgeon Bay full-time, including a former Navy YTB. These tugs will offer services for vessels calling at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) and also provide icebreaking assets at the mid-Southern end of Green Bay.

“We are excited to expand our services to better serve the Great Lakes maritime community. As we continue to grow our fleet, we will continue to seek out new and better ways to service the needs of our customers. A couple years ago we stationed a tug in Monroe (Michigan) and now we look forward to seeing you in Sturgeon Bay!” says Gregg Thauvette, Executive Vice President, Operations, The Great Lakes Towing Company.