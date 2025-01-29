Green Yard Kleven to Refit Oceanica’s AHTS Vessel with ROV Upgrade

Green Yard Kleven and the Brazilian shipowner Oceanica have signed a contract to convert the vessel Oceanicasub XVII from an Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessel to a ship capable of performing Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) operations.

Oceanicasub XVII will be equipped with mezzanine decks for ROV equipment, extended crew capacity, and areas for charterers. At the same time, the ship will undergo a general upgrade and class re-approval.

The UT712L anchor handler vessel was originally delivered from Green Yard Kleven as B313 back in 2007 under the name Rem Balder. The ship was recently bought from Solstad Offshore and had the name Normand Titan.

The maritime cluster in Norway, with local suppliers such as Volti, Ulmatec, Rovde Møbel, and Westing, will be involved in the conversion operation, and the ship will be dry-docked at the neighbor dockyard Ulstein.

The design of the conversion is done by Marin Teknikk.

Green Yard Kleven said it plans to use second-hand components on this project and also get all the components that are removed from this vessel into the second-hand market.

"We will have both interior parts and machinery components for sale from this project," says Sales Manager Retrofit, Karl Johan Barstad.

"I'm very satisfied that our good customer Oceanica came back to us for the fifth time. This shows that our team does a good job that the customers appreciate. The project also secures good activity for the yard in the upcoming months," said CEO Hans Jørgen Fedog.

Currently, Green Yard Kleven has ongoing conversions projects for Geoquip and Sea Shipping, and also a new building project for an Offshore Energy Vessel for OMV Petrom.

The sister yard Green Yard Feda also has several projects ongoing for shipowners such as Ross Offshore and DOF/Maersk.