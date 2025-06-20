IMO: 110th Maritime Safety Committee Session Is Underway

The 110th session of the Maritime Safety Committee takes place from June 18-27. IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez opened the meeting by highlighting recent maritime casualties as a stark reminder of IMO's role in ensuring safety, security, and environmental protection of shipping, and the importance of implementing IMO regulations.

The Secretary-General expressed his sadness at reports of four seafarers unaccounted for in an accident involving the MV Wan Hai 503 off the Indian coast days ago.

He also acknowledged the sinking of the MSC ELSA 3 sank off the coast of Kochi, India in May, and a fire incident on the car carrier Morning Midas in the Pacific Ocean. Yesterday, the oil tanker ADALYNN collided with the VLCC, Front Eagle, off Khor Fakkan, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), resulting in a massive fire.

Secretary-General Dominguez confirmed that IMO will continue to monitor the follow-up and lessons learned from these incidents.

Key issues for MSC 110

The Maritime Safety Committee deals with all matters related to maritime safety and maritime security which fall within the scope of IMO, including both passenger ships and all kinds of cargo ships. A range of issues will be covered, including: