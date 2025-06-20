Marine Link
Saturday, June 21, 2025

IMO: 110th Maritime Safety Committee Session Is Underway

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 20, 2025

© IMO

© IMO

The 110th session of the Maritime Safety Committee takes place from June 18-27. IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez opened the meeting by highlighting recent maritime casualties as a stark reminder of IMO's role in ensuring safety, security, and environmental protection of shipping, and the importance of implementing IMO regulations.

The Secretary-General expressed his sadness at reports of four seafarers unaccounted for in an accident involving the MV Wan Hai 503 off the Indian coast days ago. 

He also acknowledged the sinking of the MSC ELSA 3 sank off the coast of Kochi, India in May, and a fire incident on the car carrier Morning Midas in the Pacific Ocean. Yesterday, the oil tanker ADALYNN collided with the VLCC,Front Eagle, off Khor Fakkan, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), resulting in a massive fire. 

Secretary-General Dominguez confirmed that IMO will continue to monitor the follow-up and lessons learned from these incidents. 

Key issues for MSC 110 

The Maritime Safety Committee deals with all matters related to maritime safety and maritime security which fall within the scope of IMO, including both passenger ships and all kinds of cargo ships. A range of issues will be covered, including:  

  • IMO’s GHG reduction safety strategy  
  • Maritime autonomous surface ships (MASS)  
  • International Safety Management Code
  • Next steps to enhance maritime cybersecurity  
  • Piracy and armed robbery against ships 
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Powering U.S. Workboats for Generations — and Into the Future

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week