Italian LNG Bunker Ship Gets Schottel Propulsion

Schottel was selected to supply main and auxiliary propulsion systems for an 8,000 cbm LNG bunkering vessel. Currently under construction at Chinese Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering shipyard, it is the first LNG bunkering vessel ordered by Italy-based shipping group Fratelli Cosulich. After its delivery in summer 2023, the 5,300-dwt-vessel is intended to serve customers in the Mediterranean region.

“Developing the LNG infrastructure is a key area for us, and we are very pleased that Schottel is supporting us with the delivery of high efficiency propulsion systems in this project," said Andrea Cosulich, President, Fratelli Cosulich LNG.

The main propulsion of the LNG bunkering vessel consists of two diesel-driven Schottel EcoPellers type SRE 360, with a propeller diameter of 2.3 m. In addition, two Schottel TransverseThrusters type STT 1 CP will be installed in order to ensure maximum manoeuvrability also in port areas. With this thruster configuration, the 113 m long and 20 m wide vessel will achieve a free sailing speed of 13 kn.





Photo courtesy Schottel