Kongsberg Digital Extends Digitalization Offering

Kongsberg Digital will integrate its Vessel Insight with the Smart Ship Hub platform to improve vessel and voyage performance, machinery condition monitoring, predictive diagnostics and overall health management.

Smart Ship Hub, the Singapore-based company founded in 2021, is known for its expertise in using high-frequency vessel sensor data to deliver a comprehensive suite of machine learning-based services designed to benefit ship owners, operators, charterers and marine insurers by providing actionable insights and enhancing operational efficiency.

The collaboration will enable seamless data collection from connected sources and in-the-cloud and on-edge intelligence. By leveraging a dedicated customer cloud instance as well as edge access, the partnership promises a customizable experience in performance management, optimization, machinery condition and decarbonization, among other critical areas, both on individual vessel and fleet levels.



