Log-In Logística Intermodal taps Nautilus Labs for Digital Solutions

Wednesday, February 1, 2023
January 31, 2023

Image Credit Log-In Logistica.

Brazil-based Log-In Logística Intermodal are working with Nautilus Labs to achieve reductions in fuel consumption and carbon emissions, optimized operations, and successful digital adoption across the latter’s organization.

“We chose to partner with Nautilus with the goals of streamlining and unifying vessel data, achieving quantifiable fuel savings and reduced emissions, and increasing transparency and collaboration among internal stakeholders," said Flavio Gonçalves, Operations Manager at Log-In Logística Intermodal.

Nautilus’s solution was initially implemented on two container vessels of Log-In’s liner fleet that must adhere to strict ETAs. Both vessels leveraged Nautilus to maintain their ETAs, using just-in-time arrival. With Nautilus’s machine learning-based dynamic operating recommendations, the vessels were able to reduce engine output while maintaining a similar speed over ground. Across both vessels and over 439 optimized sailing days, Log-In reduced fuel consumption and cut emissions by 3.12%. The companies have since expanded their partnership across Log-In’s fleet of seven container liners and expect to see substantial gains in value through Nautilus’s fleet-wide efficiency solutions.

