Maersk's Methanol-fueld Feeder Ship Represents a 'Paradigm Shift', ABS' Wiernicki Says

A.P. Moller - Maersk's first-of-its-kind methanol dual-fuel containership represents a paradigm shift for the maritime industry as it continues its efforts to decarbonize, ABS chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki said.

The 2,100 TEU feeder vessel, to be named Laura Maersk, was built to ABS Class at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Heavy Industries and features dual-fuel main and auxiliary engines from MAN Energy Solutions that are able to operate on cleaner-burning methanol.

The ship was delivered earlier this month, bunkered with green methanol in South Korea and will soon set sail on its maiden voyage to Denmark as the world's first containership to run on methanol fuel.

“The development of this first-of-its-kind vessel represents a genuine landmark for our industry and is the result of significant teamwork that we are proud to have played a role in,” Wiernicki said. “This vessel represents a paradigm shift and requires new thinking in every area, from design and operation to skills and training, to bunkering and shoreside engagement.”

Maersk is leading the charge alongside several other major container liner companies that have ordered dual-fuel vessels capable of running on methanol—one of a handful of alternative fuels being explored to help the global shipping industry reduce its emissions. The Danish shipping giant currently has more than 20 methanol-fueled containerships on order, with plans to convert existing vessels in its fleet.

“Green methanol holds significant promise to contribute to the decarbonization of our industry, and ABS has been leading the way by supporting its adoption. This vessel and her successors now on order are a vital step in creating more sustainable global supply chains,” Wiernicki said.