NYK Acquires Kadmos Salary Payment Platform for Seafarers

On June 12, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) reached an agreement to acquire 100% of Kadmos Holding GmbH (Kadmos), a global end-to-end maritime salary payments platform provider headquartered in Germany.

Founded in 2021 and based in Berlin and London, Kadmos provides salary payment solutions to shipowners, ship-management companies, and their global workforce of seafarers.

In 2019, NYK established MarCoPay Inc. in Manila, Philippines, as a financial services platform. MarCoPay has since evolved to offer loans and insurance designed to support the well-being of Filipino seafarers and their families. It services shipowners and ship-management companies employing Filipino seafarers and has solidified its market position as the only digital-salary payments provider for Filipino seafarers with an electronic money issuer license from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the central bank of the Philippines.

The acquisition of Kadmos enables NYK to integrate a platform that supports seafarers of all nationalities into its digital payments business portfolio. Together, Kadmos and MarCoPay will provide comprehensive salary payment solutions to seafarers worldwide while also addressing the unique needs of the Filipino seafarer community.