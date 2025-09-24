NYK Completes First Ship-to-Ship Liquefied Ammonia Transfer

Japanese shipping group NYK has carried out its first ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of liquefied ammonia, moving around 23,000 metric tonnes from one carrier to another off the coast of Ceuta in Spain.

The transfer, conducted on September 2, involved the NYK-owned ammonia carrier Berlian Ekuator, time-chartered by Mitsui & Co., and the Eco Enchanted, operated by U.S.-based ammonia trader Trammo. NYK said the transfer was completed under strict safety protocols.

While the company has experience in STS transfers of crude oil, liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, it said this was its first involving liquefied ammonia.

STS hose connection (Credit: NYK)

“With the support of Trammo's longstanding experience and their designated STS specialist provider, International Fender Providers, we successfully leveraged our advanced safety management system and refined STS operational know-how to safely transfer the entire cargo of liquefied ammonia, approximately 23,000 MT, to Berlian Ekuator,” NYK said in a statement.

The company added the operation represented a significant milestone in developing an international supply network for ammonia, which is increasingly seen as a potential clean energy source for applications such as marine fuel.