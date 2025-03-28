NYK Concludes First Demo of Ammonia-Fueled Tugboat for Commercial Use

The world’s first commercial-use ammonia-fueled vessel, Sakigake, has completed a three-month demonstration voyage, achieving a GHG-emission reduction of up to approximately 95%.

The vessel was completed by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and IHI Power Systems (IPS) on August 23, 2024, in cooperation with Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) as part of a Green Innovation Fund Project under Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

The development project of this vessel started in October 2021 and completed in August 2024, becoming the world’s first commercial-use ammonia-fueled vessel.

Afterward, NYK Group company Shin-Nippon Kaiyosha engaged the vessel in a three-month demonstration voyage while conducting tugboat operations in Tokyo Bay.

NYK and IPS analyzed the ammonia co-firing and GHG-reduction rates during vessel operations and confirmed them to consistently exceed 90% and rise to approximately 95% in each of the main engine load ranges.

The demonstration tests while in tugboat operation is the world’s first trial, confirming that ammonia is one of the most viable and promising options as a next-generation fuel for vessels.

The vessel will continue to be used for tugboat operations in Tokyo Bay, and NYK will continue to accumulate knowledge related to the development and operation of ammonia-fueled vessels.

In addition, NYK, Japan Engine Corporation, IPS, and Nippon Shipyard are working together to develop an ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier, which is scheduled to be delivered in November 2026.