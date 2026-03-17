Onboard Fuel Reforming System Pilot Planned for Multi-Fuel Engines

lomarlabs has entered a collaboration with Blaze Energy to pilot a third-generation, compact, engine-integrated fuel reformer designed to accelerate the practical adoption of alternative fuels in commercial shipping.

The collaboration will culminate in a pilot installation onboard a Lomar vessel, enabling Blaze Energy to validate its multi-fuel reforming system, under real marine operating conditions. The Flex-Fuel Reformer converts ammonia, methanol, or LNG into hydrogen directly onboard the ship, allowing propulsion and power generation machinery and equipment to efficiently operate on full or partial hydrogen blends to reduce associated emissions without compromising operational flexibility. The installed system will be first proven through ammonia.

Against the backdrop of tightening regulation – including the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and FuelEU Maritime – shipowners face increasing uncertainty around future fuel pathways, fuel availability, and long-term compliance strategies. With vessels representing multi-decade investments, the risk of premature lock-in to a single fuel or propulsion solution has become a central strategic concern.

Blaze Energy addresses this challenge by enabling existing engines to operate efficiently with multiple alternative fuels through compact, engine-integrated fuel reforming. By converting ammonia, methanol, or LNG into hydrogen directly at the engine, the system supports hydrogen-assisted combustion without the need for large standalone equipment or dedicated hydrogen supply chains.

Injecting small quantities of hydrogen accelerates combustion of slow-burning fuels such as ammonia – reducing ammonia slip, improving combustion efficiency, and mitigating methane slip in LNG engines. This allows owners to achieve measurable emissions and efficiency benefits while preserving operational and commercial optionality across fuels.

Building on successful laboratory validation, Blaze Energy is preparing for its first marine pilot as the next step toward real-world deployment. The pilot will be installed onboard a Lomar vessel and tested under real marine operating conditions, a key validation step towards the first commercial retrofit and newbuild deployments.

The collaboration reflects a shared view between lomarlabs and Blaze Energy that fuel flexibility, rather than reliance on a single future fuel, will be central to maritime decarbonisation. By enabling vessels to bunker locally all available fuels – subject to storage tank availability – and convert them onboard, compact reforming technology offers a pragmatic pathway through uncertain fuel availability, infrastructure readiness, and regulatory evolution, for owners and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) to manage fuel uncertainty and transition risk without premature commitment to a single future fuel propulsion solution.

Stylianos Papageorgiou, Managing Director of lomarlabs, said: “The energy transition in shipping will be non-linear, and multi-fuel for longer than we may want or expect. Technologies that create optionality, rather than betting on a single outcome, will be strategically important. Blaze Energy works to bring to market a technology that delivers optionality to owners and resolves engineering bottlenecks. Our collaboration is about giving new technology the space and support it needs to iterate, learn, and prove itself in the real world.”

The pilot is scheduled for installation in early 2027, following land-based testing and engagement with classification societies. Both parties view the collaboration as a step toward developing engine-compatible, operationally credible pathways for alternative fuels—grounded in real-world testing rather than assumptions.



