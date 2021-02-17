ONE Trials Biofuel Aboard Containership MOL Experience

Shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) said it has tested the use of biofuel to power the containership MOL Experience. The trial was completed on February 7, 2021, following bunkering at the port of Rotterdam, Netherlands in November 2020 and was performed in collaboration with shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and sustainable biofuel company GoodFuels.

During the trial, the biofuel was blended with conventional fossil fuels enabling the 4,803 TEU MOL Experience to make its Atlantic crossings between Europe and the U.S.

Derived from renewable sources, the advanced biofuel used in the trial is made from waste oils such as used cooking oil. Biofuels are considered to be carbon-neutral because the carbon dioxide that is absorbed by the source of the biomass is equal to the carbon dioxide released when the fuel is burned. It has gained attention around the world as an environmentally-friendly alternative to fossil fuels, and shipowners and operators in several segments have already begun to use the cleaner fuel in an effort to reduce their environmental footprint.

GoodFuels’ biofuels are virtually free of sulphur oxides and deliver 80-90% “well-to-exhaust” C02 reduction versus fossil fuel equivalents. They are functionally equivalent to petroleum-derived marine fuels, and no modification is required to the engine or the fuel infrastructure. GoodFuels only works with renewable feedstocks that cannot be used for any higher quality application or recycling and are therefore regarded as truly sustainable.

ONE said the success of the trial proves the viability of sustainable biofuels as the company works toward meeting the IMO’s carbon reductions goals by 2030 and 2050.

According to ONE, the use of biofuels will help it to address its environmental sustainability targets, which aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions (in gram/TEU-km) by 25% from our 2018 baseline by 2030, and by 50% by 2050.

Takeshi Mishima, General Manager of Fleet Management, ONE, said, "The cooperation and coordination between GoodFuels and ONE was excellent and the successful completion of the trial has confirmed that for ONE, biofuel is one of the solutions to reduce greenhouse gases. We at ONE, shall continue to invest in a cleaner, greener future."

Michihiko Nakano, General Manager of Bunker Business Division, MOL, said, "MOL Group is committed to protecting the health of our marine / global environmental as its social mission. MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.0 declares that we shall achieve sustainable net zero GHG emissions by the entire MOL Group.

"In order to accomplish the vision, we are pursuing possibilities of various alternative marine fuel options. The success of this trial led to the verification of the availability of various leading alternative marine fuels and it is in line with the MOL Group's stance of continuously monitoring technological development trends. As a major shareholder of ONE, we welcome this success."

Isabel Welten, Chief Commercial Officer, GoodFuels, said, "We believe passionately in the requirement for shipping to decarbonize, and sustainable, advanced biofuels have a central and immediate role to play in reducing emissions and our sector’s impact on the world. This partnership with ONE continues to build momentum behind a cleaner shipping sector, and shows what can be achieved when organizations collaborate to accelerate the adoption of alternative fuel solutions."