Partners Explore Medium-voltage Direct Current Power Systems on Ships

Classification society ABS announced it is partnering with South Korean shipbuilders HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. (HD KSOE) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Co., Ltd. (HHI) to explore the technical feasibility for medium-voltage direct current (MVDC) power systems on ships.

Under a newly signed memorandum of understanding (MOU), the partners will collaborate on design assessment, new technology qualification as well as the development of rule guidance to provide clear directives on technical requirements, safety standards and regulatory compliance.

Byoung-Hun Kwon, head of HD KSOE Electrification Center, said, “For the electrification/unmanning of large ships and ship systems, marine MVDC technology is essential, not optional, and we have successfully developed a low-voltage direct current power system (LVDC) in many projects, including the Ulsan Taehwa. Based on our experience in delivery, we will lead the large ship electric propulsion market by expanding our technology to the MVDC power system.”

Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, said, “We are proud to partner once again with HD KSOE and HHI. Our companies are equally focused on the safety of the maritime industry while supporting a smooth transition to clean energy. Alternative energy options, particularly electrification, are needed to help the shipping industry achieve net zero by 2050.”