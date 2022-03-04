Poland Selects Babcock's Arrowhead 140 Design for New Frigate Program

Babcock International said Friday it had been selected as the platform design provider and technology partner for Poland’s MIECZNIK (Swordfish) new frigate program.

The company on Friday also concluded a set of strategic cooperation agreements with the PGZ-MIECZNIK Consortium, which is responsible for the delivery of the project from the Polish side.

The Polish Armaments Agency selected Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 (AH140) from three different platform design proposals provided by the PGZ-MIECZNIK Consortium. Babcock and the PGZ-MIECZNIK Consortium will now focus on the detailed design and systems integration planning process, which is expected to conclude in 2022.

The Polish Armaments Agency’s order of three frigates from the Consortium led by PGZ under the MIECZNIK program will provide Poland with the sovereign capability to engage both aerial and naval threats to Polish maritime interests and to support NATO operations, Babcock said.

"Babcock will support the PGZ-MIECZNIK Consortium for the three AH140 frigates to be built in Polish shipyards by a local workforce, drawing significantly from Polish suppliers and Babcock’s global supply chain. Following the successful completion of the design phase, Babcock will support the MIECZNIK frigate build in Poland through a design licensing agreement, transferring knowledge and technologies to optimise Poland’s shipbuilding and industrial capabilities," Babcock said.

"Poland’s selection of Babcock as the platform design provider for its frigate program follows decisions by the UK and Indonesia to select the AH140 platform as the basis of their new frigate programs in 2019 and 2021 respectively," the UK-based firm said.

David Lockwood, CEO Babcock said: “I’m delighted that Babcock has been selected as a platform design provider and technology partner for Poland, and that our Arrowhead 140 frigate has been chosen for Poland’s MIECZNIK program. Its adaptability and capability mean we can tailor the design to suit the needs of the Polish Navy. Driven by innovation and backed by heritage, the Arrowhead 140 frigate has British ingenuity and engineering at its core."

“But above all, we are looking forward to working with Poland as it develops and grows its shipbuilding capability, creating real social and economic benefits for the country. As well as delivering a first-class frigate that will contribute significantly to the sovereign defense capability of Poland, this is a demonstrable commitment to a long-term industrial relationship between the UK and Poland.”

UK Minister for Defence Procurement, Jeremy Quin said: "Poland is one of our oldest and closest allies, and we continue to strengthen our partnership to help deter future threats. The Arrowhead 140 frigate will be a formidable addition to Poland’s fleet, providing world-leading capabilities to Poland’s growing naval presence.”