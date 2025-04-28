Reviving a Heavy-Lift Giant: Xenos Marine's TX-10000 is Ready for Duty

One of the most powerful heavy-lift vessels ever built is entering a new chapter under U.S. ownership, reflagged and reconditioned for major offshore work in the Gulf of America.

Renamed the TX-10000, this twin-gantry catamaran is at the center of Xenos Marine's mission to expand domestic heavy-lift and decommissioning capabilities, following a major refit at Gulf Copper Ship Repair. The TX-10000, previously known as the VB-10000, has a storied history.

Originally commissioned in 2010 by Versabaras a next-generation evolution of the pioneering Bottom Feeder, the vessel was purpose-built for offshore decommissioning and salvage in the aftermath of destructive Gulf hurricanes. With a lifting capacity of 10,000 tons (limited in practice to 7,500 tons due to buoyancy), dynamic positioning to DP3 standards, and towering hook height of nearly 200 feet, the TX-10000 quickly became a unique asset in U.S. waters.

Now, under the new banner of Xenos Marine — a partnership between longtime marine heavy-lift specialist Matt Fish and T&T Salvage’s Kevin Teichman — the vessel is poised to play a key role in Gulf of Mexico operations once again.



A Full-Circle Moment

For Matt Fish, Managing Director of Xenos Marine, the relaunch of the TX-10,000 represents both a personal and professional milestone. Fish began his offshore career with Versabar during the development of the Bottom Feeder, later managing operations for the VB-10000 through years of decommissioning and salvage campaigns. One of the most notable was the removal of the Golden Ray car carrier from the St. Simons Sound in Georgia—a complex project that required slicing the 700-ft. shipwreck into eight sections weighing up to 8,000 tons, using massive mooring chains as cutting tools.

That collaboration between Versabar and T&T Salvage laid the groundwork for the current partnership. When the opportunity arose to acquire the vessel from its interim owner, Fish and Teichman joined forces to launch Xenos Marine, with a mission to restore the TX-10000 to full operating strength and reintroduce it to the U.S. offshore market.



Overhaul @ Gulf Copper

One of the first moves under new ownership was to begin an extensive overhaul at Gulf Copper Ship Repair in Galveston, Texas. The vessel, now 15 years old, was overdue for its mandatory five-year special survey, and Xenos Marine acted quickly to secure drydock space and initiate repairs.

Gulf Copper handled steel and hull work, blasting and coating, and installed cathodic protection. Meanwhile, Xenos Marine launched a parallel refurbishment campaign that extended to nearly every critical system aboard.

The TX-10000’s eight 1,000-hp thrusters—four on each barge—were pulled, inspected, and reconditioned. Hoses and electrical components were replaced. A complete re-rigging of the crane blocks is also underway, with new wire shipped in from South Korea: four 3.5-inch main hoist wires (7,500 feet each) and four 2-inch auxiliary wires (5,000 feet each). These cables support four primary 2,000-ton capacity crane blocks and four 500-ton auxiliaries, giving the vessel exceptional versatility for lifting topsides, jackets, or wrecks.

Once the wiring is installed, the TX-10,000 will undergo a full load test and sea trial series, including functional failure mode effects analysis (FMEA) to validate offshore readiness.





Ready for Work

Xenos Marine has already secured a long-term contract with a major Gulf operator, with work expected to begin as early as June. Initial tasks will focus on platform decommissioning, including topside removals and jacket reefing operations. The goal, says Fish, is to keep the TX-10000 working close to home—primarily in U.S. waters—to serve domestic decommissioning and salvage markets.

Beyond the vessel itself, Xenos Marine brings a broad portfolio of supporting assets to the table. Under the combined Xenos and T&T umbrella, the company operates small deck barges, supply and crew boats, and has engineering, diving, and survey capabilities in-house. Plans are underway to potentially add a mid-size crane barge to support increased demand.



A Crew Reunited

One of the most remarkable elements of the vessel’s rebirth is the reunion of its original crew. Many of the mariners and technicians who worked on both the Bottom Feeder and the VB-10000 have returned to Xenos Marine, reassembling a team with nearly two decades of shared experience.

That continuity, combined with the vessel’s unmatched lifting ability and the deep technical bench provided by the T&T Salvage partnership, puts Xenos Marine in a prime position to support America’s growing backlog of offshore infrastructure removal projects.

As the Gulf Coast prepares for an uptick in decommissioning activity, the TX-10000 stands ready once more—rebuilt, reflagged, and recommitted to serving U.S. waters.



