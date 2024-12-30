Sanmar Delivers Tug for Scafi

A second multi-purpose tugboat has joined her twin sister at Rijeka, Croatia’s principal seaport, part of a two-tug contract with the Italian shipping group Scafi for its Croatian subsidiary Jadranski Pomorski Servis.

Known as BOĞAÇAY LXXII while under construction in Turkiye the tug, renamed TITAN by her new owner, is now working alongside fellow Bogacay Series tugboat MORETTO.



Both 80-ton bollard pull tugs are based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX MKII design from Robert Allan Ltd.



Measuring 24.4m LOA, with a 12m molded beam, least molded depth of 4.5m and navigational draft of approximately 5.45m, TITAN is the most technologically-advanced version of Sanmar’s Boğaçay class of tugs.



The diesel-powered TITAN can carry up to 20,500 gallons, fueling more powerful engines and larger twin Z-drives than similar-sized tugs.



The Scafi Group is a leader in the Mediterranean towage sector, operating tugs through subsidiaries and joint ventures in Italy, Croatia, Greece, and Morocco. Jadranski Pomorski Servis has been securing the safety of ship navigation in the North Adriatic since 1956, firstly as part of the state-owned company Luka Rijeka, and from 1989, as a privately owned Croatian company.