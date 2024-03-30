St. Marys River Reopened After Laker Strikes Channel Light

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

The St. Marys River has reopened to vessel traffic after a U.S.-flagged Great Lakes freighter struck a channel light in the waterway.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday, the 730-foot bulk carrier American Mariner suffered a marine casualty and went bow-first into the Munuscong Junction Light, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The incident occurred in Munuscong Lake, which is a section of the St. Marys River in Michigan state.

The American Steamship Company-owned vessel is operated by Grand River Navigation under a bareboat charter. It was not carrying cargo at the time of the incident, and crews reported no injuries or signs of pollution.

Following the incident, the 1980-built vessel anchored in the channel while damage was assessed, leading the Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Service to close the St. Marys River from Nine Mile Point to Point Aux Frenes until the ship could be safely moved.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay and Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risely provided on scene support.

On Friday, the channel reopened after the American Mariner transited under its own power to safe anchorage outside of the channel in Raber Bay where a more in depth damage assessment can be conducted, the Coast Guard said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)