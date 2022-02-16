Steerprop Establishes North American Subsidiary

Finland-based azimuth propulsion systems manufacturer Steerprop announced it has established a subsidiary in Houston to serve the North American market.

The investment also includes building substantial warehouse facilities in addition to proprietary 24/7 sales and maintenance services.

“Our local presence in North America allows us to ensure the high standard customer experience which Steerprop is known for. Serving customers with our resolve to perform, starting from the design phase, up to maintenance of the vessel, guarantees a fit-for-purpose solution that the customer needs and deserves,” said Steerprop’s CEO, Riku-Pekka Hägg.

Southern Thrusters LLC, based in Houma, La., has been chosen as Steerprop’s subcontracting service partner in the U.S. and Mexico. This cooperation has been up-and-running since January 2022.

During the running-up period, original Steerprop spare parts will continue to be provided by the company’s warehouse in Finland. The company promises more flexible availability for spare parts through 2022 as it begins its operation in North America.