Svitzer Orders World's First Battery-methanol Tug from Uzmar

Marine towage provider Svitzer announced it has inked a deal Turkish shipbuilder Uzmar to build a world-first battery-methanol tug for scheduled delivery in the second half of 2025.

Designed in collaboration with naval architect Robert Allan Ltd, the first-of-its-kind tug will be based on Svitzer’s TRAnsverse tug design and feature a 6MWh battery supported by dual fuel methanol engines for back-up and range extension.

The 34.9-meter escort duty tug is expected to conduct more than 90% of its operations using its battery-electric powertrain and conduct up to 25% of Svitzer’s work in the Port of Gothenburg. It will deliver a bollard pull ahead of 85 tonnes and utilize escort steering and braking forces rated at 150 and 200 tonnes, respectively, measured at 10 knots. With a gross tonnage of approximately 806 tonnes and powered by a 6MWh battery system, the tug will be capable of achieving speeds of up to 14 knots.

The Port of Gothenburg is making significant investments to provide the necessary shore power charging options, and methanol is already being bunkered at the port.

Kasper Nilaus, CEO of Svitzer, said, “Applications for battery solutions are constantly expanding, and we see it becoming an important power option in the sustainability transition. This battery tug will bring a new dynamic to our operations. There will not be a one-size-fits-all solution for us to meet our ambitious decarbonization targets, and equipped with this new power technology we have yet another option for how to significantly reduce emissions across the many global ports and terminals we operate in. In this way, we continue to develop our strategies for fleet-wide decarbonization while constantly ensuring sustainable, safe and reliable marine services to Svitzer customers.”

Gareth Prowse, Head of Decarbonization at Svitzer, said, “The launch of a first-of-its-kind newbuild project with our partners at Uzmar Shipyard is a significant milestone for our decarbonization ambitions. We are proud of the work we have done with our technology suppliers and engineering consultants to develop the tug to this point. The battery electric tug will mean we can deliver our services to customers in the Port of Gothenburg with significantly lower carbon emissions, and still to the highest operational and safety standards.”

A. Noyan Altug, CEO of Uzmar, said, “Our close working partnership with Svitzer on planning and developing this newbuild project will see our shipyard deliver one of the most advanced tugs in the global fleet using new technologies and specifications. At Uzmar, we recognize the importance of reducing carbon emissions in the maritime sector, and we are fully aligned with Svitzer’s ambitious decarbonization strategy. This project represents a significant step forward in that journey. By integrating cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices, we are not just building a tug; we are helping to shape the future of green maritime operations.”