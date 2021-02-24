WE Tech Wins More LPG Carrier Orders

WE Tech won additional orders in South Korea to supply its permanent magnet shaft generator solutions to four LPG Carriers to be built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

The shaft generator solution comes with frequency drive technology and is designed to produce all required electrical power needed for the vessel over a wide main engine speed range, aimed to deliver substantial fuel savings and reduction of maintenance cost by reducing auxiliary generator operation.

“Our solution is compact and fits perfectly to this type of gas carriers. With permanent magnet shaft generator technology, the energy efficiency of the solution reaches unmatched levels in the marine industry,” said Martin Andtfolk, Sales Manager of WE Tech Solutions.

The solution builds on WE Techs system integration platform, used for easy integration with other control systems on board of the vessel, also has an intelligent redundancy feature which minimises the risk for a blackout when the shaft generator is the only power source online for producing electrical power. “This further minimizes the need for running auxiliary engines and thus also further cuts carbon emissions” said Andtfolk.





