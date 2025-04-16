Ulusoy Refits Power on Bulk Carrier Pair to Cut CO2 Emissions

Wärtsilä will upgrade the Wärtsilä RT-flex main engines on two bulk carrier vessels owned by Turkey-based Ulusoy Sealines. The planned engine retrofits and upgrades will extend the vessels’ operational life and improve both performance and fuel efficiency, thereby significantly reducing emissions. The orders were booked by Wärtsilä in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025.

With the integration of Wärtsilä Part Load Optimization (WPLO), Intelligence Combustion Control (ICC), and Fuel Actuated Sackless Technology (FAST), a CII improvement of 5% is anticipated, equating to a 2-year extension of the CII rating. Additionally, annual fuel savings of nearly 250 tons are estimated, resulting in potential cost savings of more than 150,000 US Dollars per year, and a reduction in CO2 emissions of approximately 780 tons per year per vessel.

Wärtsilä has closely cooperated with Ulusoy for several years and this project is a continuation of the two companies' joint efforts to maintain environmental and operational efficiency and comply with all relevant regulations.

The delivery of the required parts and equipment for the two vessels – ULUSOY 11 and ULUSOY 12 – is scheduled to take place during the first half of 2025.