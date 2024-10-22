UZMAR Delivers New Tug to P&O Reyser

Turkish shipbuilder UZMAR Shipyard announced it has delivered the new tugboat Balahu to P&O Reyser for operations at the Port of Barcelona, one of Spain's busiest ports.

The Balahu is an asymmetric tractor tug (ATT), designed by Spanish ship design firm Cintranaval to provide exceptional maneuverability, ideal for handling large vessels in high-traffic port environments. It features a propulsion system powered by Kongsberg azimuth stern drive (ASD) units and offers a bollard pull of 73.5 tonnes.

The vessel is powered by two MAN Energy Solution 12V175D MM+ 12-cylinder high-speed diesel engines, each delivering 2,400 kW of mechanical power at 1,800 rpm. This makes Balahu the first tugboat in the world to feature these engines. The vessel adheres to IMO Tier III emission standards.

Classified as an 'Eco Silent' vessel, the Balahu ensures enhanced crew comfort through superior noise and vibration control, meeting the standards outlined in the 'Comfort with regard to Noise and Vibration' class notations.

The Balahu delivery ceremony was attended by Noyan Altuğ, UZMAR president, as well as Iñigo Garcia Gorbeña, CEO of P&O Reyser, which operates under DP World subsidiary P&O Maritime Logistics and manages specialized maritime services across 11 Spanish ports.

Altuğ said, “The Balahu exemplifies cutting-edge advancements in ship design, prioritizing safety, environmental responsibility, and operational excellence. We are proud to deliver this vessel to P&O Reyser as part of our shared vision for a sustainable maritime future.”

Gorbeña added, “This delivery represents a significant addition to our fleet and highlights the strength of the partnership between UZMAR and P&O Reyser. We look forward to soon receiving the next tugboat, Caraba, which will further enhance our capabilities. I extend my sincere thanks to both the UZMAR and P&O teams for their dedication and exceptional work on this project.”