Washington State Ferry Converted to Hybrid-Electric

The 30-year-old Washington State Ferries vessel Wenatchee, one of the state’s three largest ferries, has been converted to hybrid-electric power. It is due to be operational again this summer.

The work included:

• taking out two of the four diesel generators

• building two new battery rooms and outfitting them with 864 battery modules

• installing new controls

• installing thousands of feet of electric and fiber optic cable

• painting much of the exterior of the ferry

• replacing vinyl on some seats

• deep cleaning.

Sea trials and crew training are currently underway from Vigor Shipyard. The vessel will then be moved from the Vigor Shipyard to Eagle Harbor Shipyard on Bainbridge Island to get it ready for service. Ferry crews aboard Wenatchee will complete training and conduct more sea trials to make sure it’s ready for U.S. Coast Guard final approval.

The ferry will sail the Seattle/Bainbridge route.

In 2024 Washington State Ferries carried more than 19 million riders. Modernizing the aging fleet is necessary to ensure service continues and will be reliable.

Washington State Ferries plans to modernize six ferries and build 16 new ferries by 2040. These ferries will have modern propulsion and operating systems, hybrid-electric power, and other technologies. The first new ferry is expected to be in service in 2029.



