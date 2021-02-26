Wind Powered Containership Concept Launched

Winds of change are sweeping the maritime industry as vessel owners and operators seek ways to reduce vessel emissions.

A new containership concept from Detlev Löll and TECHNOLOG joins a raft of new wind-powered cargo vessel designs aimed at reducing, or in some cases, entirely eliminating shipping emissions.

The partners have designed a sailing ship that can carry 500 containers across the world's oceans with zero emissions, not only in favorable winds, but also in calm or unfavorable areas. The concept includes hydrogen and battery systems to enable the vessel to operate emissions free even during poor wind conditions.