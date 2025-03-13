WinGD Reports ‘Exceptional Results’ for Ammonia Engine Test

WinGD reports it has confirmed key parameters for its X-DF-A ammonia-fueled engine design after full-load testing at its Engine Research and Innovation Centre in Winterthur in Switzerland.

The performance and emission measurements deliver timely assurance as the first users prepare their vessels and auxiliary systems for ammonia fuel.

The tests confirm engine performance data that WinGD has published in its General Technical Data (GTD) software, available online, and guaranteed to customers.

Operation on ammonia achieved the same thermal efficiency as for diesel fuel, with pilot oil consumption at the targeted 5% of overall fuel consumption at full load, according to WinGD.

Emissions data was also encouraging, with ammonia emissions below 10ppm and N2O below 3ppm. NOx emissions for ammonia operation were well below those generated during diesel use.

Crucially, the low emissions were achieved without the use of exhaust gas after-treatment, allowing WinGD to confirm that no ammonia slip catalyst (ASC) will be needed to operate the engine with ammonia fuel.

“We we are the first two-stroke engine designer to demonstrate 100% ammonia operation with 5% pilot fuel consumption and such low emissions,” said Sebastian Hensel, WinGD Vice President Research & Development.

The first engines will be delivered from mid-2025 for ammonia carriers owned by Exmar LPG, and bulk carriers operated by CMB.Tech, deploying 52- and 72-bore engines respectively, to be built in Korea and China.

These ammonia engines will be the first low-speed ammonia engines to be delivered for commercial ships, marking the beginning of a new era for the shipping industry.

WinGD has already secured nearly 30 orders for X‑DF‑A engines in the bulk carrier, containership, tanker and LPG/ammonia carrier segments.