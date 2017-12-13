Photos: USS John S McCain Arrives in Yokosuka for Repair

U.S. warship USS John S. McCain, which was involved in a collision with a cargo ship east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore in August, has arrived at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for repair.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer DDG 56 arrived in Tokyo Bay aboard heavy lift transport vessel MV Treasure on December 5, and arrived at Fleet Activities Yokosuka on December 13 following several days of preparations.

The vessel will be repaired by U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility-Japan Regional Maintenance Center in Yokosuka before returning to service in U.S. 7th Fleet.

"SRF is making preparations to begin remediation and repair efforts immediately once the ship is dockside," said Lt. Cmdr. Sandra Wyman assigned to SRF-JRMC. "The project will be one of the largest SRF has undertaken."

After being involved in a fatal collision with merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore August 21, USS John S. McCain pulled into Changi Naval Base, Singapore where damaged sections of the hull were patched in preparation for the journey back to Japan.

The ship left Singapore for Yokosuka on October 5 , but was diverted to Subic Bay, Philippines on October 22, due to poor weather conditions and to repair cracks in the ship's hull discovered while in transit.

While at anchor in Subic Bay, technicians inspected the cracks and determined the ship needed additional blocks under it to support and distribute its weight on the heavy lift vessel.