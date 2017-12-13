Photos: USS John S McCain Arrives in Yokosuka for Repair
- USS John S. McCain is lowered into the water from the heavy lift transport ship MV Treasure prior to being towed into port. The ship will undergo repairs at Ship Repair Facility - Japan Regional Maintenance Center in Yokosuka. (U. S. Navy photo by Joshua B. Mortensen)
- USS John S. McCain is lowered into the water from the heavy lift transport MV Treasure. (U. S. Navy photo by William McCann)
- USS John S. McCain is towed to a pier at Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka. (U. S. Navy photo by William McCann)
- USS John S. McCain is lowered into the water by the heavy lift transport MV Treasure. (U. S. Navy photo by William McCann)
- USS John S. McCain is towed to a pier at Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka. (U. S. Navy photo by Leonard Adams Jr.)
- USS John S. McCain is towed from the heavy lift transport MV Treasure. (U. S. Navy photo by Joshua B. Mortensen)
- USS John S. McCain is towed to a pier at Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka. (U. S. Navy photo by Leonard Adams Jr.)
- USS John S. McCain is towed from the heavy lift transport MV Treasure. (U. S. Navy photo by Joshua B. Mortensen)
- USS John S. McCain is towed by the heavy lift transport MV Treasure. (U. S. Navy photo by Joshua B. Mortensen)
U.S. warship USS John S. McCain, which was involved in a collision with a cargo ship east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore in August, has arrived at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for repair.