Dual-Fuel LR2 Tankers to Sport Wind Propulsion, too

BAR Technologies confirmed an order for its WindWings propulsion system to be installed on a pair of new LR2 dual-fuel tankers, marking one of the first confirmed large-scale wind propulsion deployments on this vessel class, building on the integration of WindWings aboard the UML-operated Brands Hatch.

The new 250-m-long tankers, Suzuka and Long Beach, will each be equipped with two 37.5m WindWings. The ships are being designed by SDARI and constructed by Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry (XSI), with steel cutting confirmed for November 2025 and delivery scheduled for Q1 2027.

The ships will be flagged under the Marshall Islands and classed by Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

The two 37.5m WindWings units will deliver an average of 3 tonnes of daily fuel savings, translating to annual CO2 reductions of around 2300 tonnes per tanker, equivalent to removing over 500 conventionally powered passenger cars from the road.