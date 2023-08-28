Marine Link
Lauritzen Bulkers to Test Decision-Making Tool

August 28, 2023

Michael Jørgensen, EVP and Head of Dry Bulk at Klaveness

Bulk shipping companies Torvald Klaveness and Lauritzen Bulkers are collaborating, with Lauritzen Bulkers testing Market Manager by Klaveness for better decision-making.

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform developed by Klaveness Chartering enables customers to be better informed about shipping markets.

Niels Josefsen, CEO at Lauritzen, said: “Over the past four years, Lauritzen Bulkers has transformed from a traditional shipowner and operator to a company with increasing focus on active portfolio management. We strive to refine our knowledge-based business model and data driven approach.”

Michael Jørgensen, EVP and Head of Dry Bulk at Klaveness, said: "We continue to challenge the status quo for better outcomes and if we can assist like-minded operators in achieving the same efficiencies, it is only natural we share it. Collaborating with Lauritzen and learning from their feedback will be a welcome inclusion to our development process.”

Klaveness operates some 100 vessels through offices in Oslo, Singapore, Manila, and Dubai.

