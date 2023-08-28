Lauritzen Bulkers to Test Decision-Making Tool

Bulk shipping companies Torvald Klaveness and Lauritzen Bulkers are collaborating, with Lauritzen Bulkers testing Market Manager by Klaveness for better decision-making.

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform developed by Klaveness Chartering enables customers to be better informed about shipping markets.

Niels Josefsen, CEO at Lauritzen, said: “Over the past four years, Lauritzen Bulkers has transformed from a traditional shipowner and operator to a company with increasing focus on active portfolio management. We strive to refine our knowledge-based business model and data driven approach.”

Michael Jørgensen, EVP and Head of Dry Bulk at Klaveness, said: "We continue to challenge the status quo for better outcomes and if we can assist like-minded operators in achieving the same efficiencies, it is only natural we share it. Collaborating with Lauritzen and learning from their feedback will be a welcome inclusion to our development process.”

Klaveness operates some 100 vessels through offices in Oslo, Singapore, Manila, and Dubai.



