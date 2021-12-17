Master Boat Builders Begins Building Crowley's eWolf Electric Tug

Coden, Ala. shipbuilder Master Boat Builders has started building Crowley’s eWolf, the first all-electric ship assist tug in the U.S.

“Initiating construction of the first-ever fully electric U.S. tugboat, the eWolf marks a historic moment for Crowley and Master Boat Builders,” said Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders. “Today is also a remarkable milestone for the entire U.S. maritime industry, as we work toward providing groundbreaking net zero-emission maritime capabilities.”

The 82-foot harbor tug is expected to be completed and ready for service in mid-2023 at the Port of San Diego, in a partnership with federal and California agencies.

The eWolf is designed to operate fully electric while maintaining full performance capabilities—and zero carbon emissions—with expected 70 ton bollard pull strength. The vessel will feature an integrated electrical package provided by ABB, a 6.2 MWh energy storage system from Corvus Energy and two electrically driven Schottel RudderPropellers type SRP 430 LE (2,050 kW each) featuring propeller diameters of 2.5 meters.

The tug is designed to ABS class and compliant with U.S. Coast Guard Sub-Chapter M regulations.

The design for the innovative tug was unveiled in April this year, and it was announced in July that Master Boat Builders would build the vessel.

The eTug will be constructed under the design and on-site construction management of Crowley Engineering Services, the company’s naval architecture and marine engineering group.

“We are excited to begin construction of eWolf at Master Boat Builders on a vessel that will open a new chapter in sustainable maritime services in America’s harbors,” said Ray Martus, vice president, Crowley Engineering Services. “We look forward to working with the men and women of MBB to deliver a high-performance vessel that offers increased efficiency and safety for our mariners.”

Vessel owners and operators are increasingly considering hybrid and fully electric vessels as part of efforts to reduce emissions.

Crowley recently announced its commitment to reach net-zero emissions across all scopes by 2050. The Jacksonville, Fla.-based company estimates it will reduce overall emissions by 4.2 million metric tons of greenhouse gases per year, or the equivalent of removing more than 900,000 cars from the road every year.

“Crowley is on a mission to become the most sustainable and innovative maritime, logistics company in the Americas,” said Tom Crowley, chairman and CEO. “Working together with our customers, suppliers, policymakers and others across our value chain, we can meet the climate crisis head on.”