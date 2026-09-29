Opsealog Flags ‘Missing Loop’ in Offshore Fleet Data

Opsealog has published a whitepaper identifying what it calls a ‘missing loop’ between data collection and operational decision-making in offshore fleets, drawing on 10 years of work across more than 1,000 offshore support vessels.

The study, The Conversion Gap: What Offshore Fleets Lose Between Data and Decision, argues that offshore operators increasingly have access to sufficient data but often lack the processes needed to translate it into changes in vessel operations.

Opsealog identified three elements required for that conversion: accountability for reading the data, expertise to interpret it and a mechanism for implementing resulting decisions aboard vessels.

"Nobody gets fitter simply by wearing a smartwatch. Progress begins when data is turned into recommendations, and recommendations into action. Offshore fleets are no different, they need to turn data into actionable insights," said Guillaume Robert, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Opsealog.

The whitepaper includes results from fuel-monitoring programs, including work on the Ghanaian-owned AHTS MV Flat Confidence, operating under a long-term Tullow Ghana contract. Opsealog said a year of structured monitoring saved 732.6 cubic meters of fuel and 1,984 tonnes of CO2, worth close to $850,000 at current fuel prices.

Applying the same method to a 24-vessel mixed fleet offshore Angola for six months resulted in reported savings of 1,108 cubic metres of fuel and 3,055 tonnes of CO2, worth about $1.85 million.

A separate case study examines a vessel where action based on operational data was delayed by conflicting instructions from the charterer and shipowner, with the issue resolved after both parties reviewed the same data.

"We've spent a decade proving that offshore fleets can collect more data than ever. The real test now is whether that data changes what happens on deck. This paper is about closing the loop between insight and action, vessel by vessel," added Arnaud Dianoux, Founder & CEO of Opsealog.

The paper also examines where offshore digital programs commonly break down and provides a self-assessment for operators to evaluate how effectively they convert collected data into operational decisions.