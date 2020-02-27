SCHOTTEL Equips Six Polish Navy Tugs

Bolko, the first of a total of six multi-role tugs built by Remontowa Shipyard in Poland has recently been delivered to the Polish Navy.

Further five tugs – Gniewko, Mieszko, Semko, Leszko and Przemko – are scheduled for delivery in the near future. Each of the ASD tugs is equipped with two SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers type SRP 360 FP. They will be used for military and logistic operations support at sea and in ports.

The propulsion system of the Navy tugs consists of two ice-classed SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers type SRP 360 with 2.0 m fixed pitch propellers. Each thruster is driven by an MTU 12V 4000 engine delivering a power of 1,193 kW. As a result, the tugs will achieve a bollard pull of up to 35 tonnes and a free-running speed of 12 knots.

The Polish tugs will be used for military and logistical operations support at sea and in ports as well as for technical evacuations, personnel transfers, search and rescue operations and oil spill recovery. Thanks to FSIC IA ice class reinforcement, these vessels can also be deployed in the Baltic Sea at any time of the year. Image: SCHOTTEL