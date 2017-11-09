Speedcast, SRH Marine Pact for Maritime Solutions

Speedcast International, provider of reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with SRH Marine. The strategic agreement redefines the management of navigation and communications across the Maritime industry by providing a fully integrated shipboard solution delivered by a single supplier.

“The alliance between Speedcast and SRH Marine is a giant leap forward in addressing the fragmented nature of vessel technical management”, said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President, Products, Marketing and Business Development, Speedcast. “Speedcast will provide a ‘one-stop shop’ for e-navigation, bridge electronics, communications and maintenance, allowing ship owners and managers to leverage the global power of the alliance.”

The alliance will deliver a simplified solution for the operation, certification, management and maintenance of all bridge electronics onboard vessels across the globe. The solution will be delivered by a single provider, reducing the administrative overhead and operational expenses for vessel management.