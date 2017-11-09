Speedcast, SRH Marine Pact for Maritime Solutions

Speedcast International, provider of reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with SRH Marine. The strategic agreement redefines the management of navigation and communications across the Maritime industry by providing a fully integrated shipboard solution delivered by a single supplier.
“The alliance between Speedcast and SRH Marine is a giant leap forward in addressing the fragmented nature of vessel technical management”, said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President, Products, Marketing and Business Development, Speedcast. “Speedcast will provide a ‘one-stop shop’ for e-navigation, bridge electronics, communications and maintenance, allowing ship owners and managers to leverage the global power of the alliance.”
The alliance will deliver a simplified solution for the operation, certification, management and maintenance of all bridge electronics onboard
vessels across the globe. The solution will be delivered by a single provider, reducing the administrative overhead and operational expenses for vessel management.
“Management of multiple vendors and suppliers can be an administrative challenge for ship owners and managers,” said John Laderos, CEO of SRH Marine. “By integrating traditionally disparate solutions such as ECDIS and satellite communications
in a secure manner, a vessel’s daily operations become more efficient. Marrying that integrated solution with a global maintenance service provides predictable expenditure and ensures that a fleet is kept on-hire and profitable”.