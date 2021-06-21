Wärtsilä Tapped to Power BC's RAL-designed Escort Tugs

Wärtsilä was tapped to supply the main engines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel gas supply systems for two new LNG-fueled escort tugs being built for Canada’s HaiSea Marine, a joint venture between the Haisla Nation and Seaspan Marine Transportation.

Designed by Robert Allan Ltd., the vessels are under construction at Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey. They are expected to be two of the most environmentally advanced escort tugs operating in the coastal waters of British Columbia in Canada. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in April 2021.

The two vessels will each be powered by Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines operating with LNG fuel. The engines will be fitted with Wärtsilä’s NOx selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to restrict emissions of nitrogen oxides. Wärtsilä will also supply its LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control system. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the shipyard in 2022.

Wärtsilä has previously delivered similar equipment for two in-service ferries operated by Seaspan Ferries, another Seaspan affiliated company. The successful performance of these ferries and Wärtsilä’s lifecycle support capabilities in Canada, were cited as being important considerations in the award of this contract.