Main Iron Works Delivers 10th Vessel for Ingram Marine Group

Benny Cenac Jr.’s Houma based Main Iron Works Company has completed the 10th boat newbuild for Ingram Marine Group. This partnership with Main Iron Works and Ingram began in 2021 and included the construction of 10 new towboats to be completed by the end of 2024. The first towboat, the Adrienne M. Moore was delivered to Ingram on March 30, 2021 with the 10th and last - M/V David North - delivered on January 29, 2025.

M/V David North measures 69 x 30 x 10.5-ft. and is powered by twin Caterpillar C32 800 hp tier 3 diesel engines. It has a pair of Northern Lights 99kw generators. The vessel is considered a fleet boat for Ingram but does have full live aboard details including beds for up to an eight-person crew and is completely Subchapter M compliant. M/V David North will be service the Intracoastal Water Way between Baton Rouge and Houston, as well as the Mississippi River.

The vessel was named after Ingram employee, David North, the General Manager of Customer Services and Logistics. He oversees the scheduling or barge movements for Ingram throughout the U.S., and was described by his peers at the recent christening ceremony as a dedicated employee, jack-of-all-trades, kind, good-hearted friend who will go above and beyond for anyone. The vessel was designed by Main Iron Works, Ingram Marine Group and Ashraf Degedy, PE.



Benny Cenac Speaks at Ingram Christening. Image courtesy Main Iron Works





Looking back at the 10-boat contract, three were delivered in 2021, three in 2022, three in 2023, and one in 2024.

“Working with Ingram Marine on this four-year project has been a huge accomplishment for Main Iron Works. Our team is proud of the work we have put in and look forward to future projects with the maritime giant”, said Benny Cenac, speaking at the christening of the M/V David North on April 3, 2025.



All vessels were equipped with the following components:

CT Marine Twin Diff rudder system

99kw Northernlights Gen sets (2 generators per vessel)

Kemel USA shaft seal systems

Weather tight doors

Eagle Control Systems sub m compliant steering system

Wintech 40 ton Electric deck winches (2 per vessel)

Fast Model L-2x USCG MSD system

Omega SS showers

Quincy 325 air compressors (2 per vessel)

M&M Bumper Laminated rubber fendering with SS components for rust reduction

East Park Radiator Flange mount keel coolers

Wynne windows

Eagle Control Systems- Pilot down system, 48 point machinery alarm system, Generator switch gear, General Alarm system, Fire alarm system, and Guardian shunt trip extinguisher in the galley vent hood.

The interior of all vessels were finished with red oak, flooring was Roppe Tufflex rubber floor and Epoxy poured floors.



The 10 vessels delivered since 2021 include:

M/V Adrienne M. Moore: 78’ x 32’ x 10’

M/V Tom Cornwell: 78’ x 32’ x 10’

M/V Debbie L Owen: 78’ x 32’ x 10’

M/V Captain Roy Daniels: 78’ x 32’ x 10’

M/V Steve Alley: 78’ x 32’ x 10’

M/V Patrick L Morton: 69' x 30' x 10’6”

M/V Teresa Sprouse: 69' x 30' x 10’6”

M/V Gary L. Holman: 69’ x 30’ x 10’6”

M/V Len O’Connor: 69’ x 30’ x 10’6”

M/V David North: 69’ x 30’ x 10’6”

Main Iron Works has been providing shipbuilding and refurbishing services in the Houma area since 1947 and was founded by Benny Cenac’s maternal grandfather, Horace “Jack” Guidry. The shipbuilding company was acquired by Arlen Benny Cenac, Jr. and the Cenac Group in July 2015. Following the acquisition, Cenac Marine Services has continued to operate Main Iron Works as an independent entity under the Cenac Group umbrella, growing its construction of innovative push boats.